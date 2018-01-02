Gong Yoo's record-breaking fantasy romance Goblin has been adjudged as the 'Most Influential Show' of 2017. The survey was conducted by CJ E& M in association with Nielsen Korea. The results were finalised on the basis of content influence index in 2017 between January 2 to December 10.

Goblin topped the list with 352.6 points followed by reality show Produce 101 Season 2 with 288.5 points.

Here is the complete list:

1 Goblin

2 Produce 101

3 Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim

4 Defendant

5 Legend of The Blue Sea

6 Chief Kim

7 Hwarang

8 Fight For My Way

9 Youns Kitchen

10 Missing 9

The winners were listed based on the new subscribers and search listing on the digital platforms. Goblin is the highest rated drama in the history of tvN. The show portrayed the romance between a high school girl, played by Kim Go Eun and Goblin an adult male in his 30s, played by Gong Yoo. Also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, the series narrates the story of a Joseon warrior Kim Shin and his curse for an eternal life. To break the 900-year old quest, he needs the help of a human bride Ji Eun Tak. The drama was widely appreciated for its splendid visuals, heart-wrenching OSTs and cool bromance.

The final episode of Goblin received an 18.68% nationwide rating, making it the second highest rated drama in Korean cable television history after Reply 1988. The drama was truly a cultural phenomenon in South Korea sparking various fashion trends like Gong Yoo's over-sized branded coats. However, the drama was also criticised for its frequent product placements, emphasising the age-old Cinderella Complex and the huge age gap between the lead pairs.