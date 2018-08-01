The facts about continuous rising temperature are known to almost everybody. But, scientists are now scared that if the global temperature remains unchecked, then such extreme conditions could trigger fatal heat, which will cause the highest global mortality rates.

In a new study, which was published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, researchers have stated that the frequency of fatal heat waves and excess death cases would increase as soon as the next decade. They also mentioned that such a devastating situation could be seen in almost every region of this world if all the countries continue to release the same amount of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere.

Researchers also claimed that even if the countries reduce their carbon footprint as outlined in the 2015 Paris climate agreement, from where US has already submitted their withdrawal last year, the heat-related mortality rate will be continued rise.

For this study, authors created a model that includes potential effects of varying levels of greenhouse gas emissions, preparedness and population density on more than 400 communities in 20 countries between 2031 and 2080. They compared this data with measurable data since 1971.

In this research, the study authors have defined the heat waves as a period of two or more consecutive days when daily average temperatures exceeded the top five percent of that region's year-round daily temperatures.

Researchers clarified that in terms of extreme conditions, when the release of the greenhouse gas and population density was on its top and community preparedness and adaptation was low, the intolerable heat would cause deaths in US and Australia five times higher than previously recorded levels. As per the new model, the result would be more devastating most notably in Colombia, the Philippines and Brazil and the exceptions would be places like Japan and Moldova, where the population density is expected to decrease.

In addition to that researchers also stated that UK will also witness the double amount of heat-related deaths despite heightened adaptation that includes strategies to adapt to hotter global temperatures, like environmentally efficient urban planning, increased education and stringent public policy.

In July, another research paper was published in the Nature article that showed the frequency of heat waves and the number of affected countries would increase based on the current climate situation and it added that by 2100, three out of four humans will have experienced at least 20 days per year of heat wave–level temperatures.

A study from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has claimed that regions in the West, Midwest and Great Lakes region will experience a significant amount of increase in the heat waves in the mid of 2020s.