Tributes came in abundance for Swedish DJ Avicii, whose demise has left the global showbiz world in shock. He was a young, talented, genius and passionate music artiste, who shaped sounds for the pop music industry, said the celebrities.

Several international and Indian film celebrities expressed condolences to the 28-year-old, who was found dead in Oman. The death of the artiste, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was confirmed by his publicist on Friday, reported billboard.com.

Here's what the celebrities tweeted:

Sonam Kapoor: Listening to Avicii all morning. Music is something that gets us through everything good bad or ugly. And People who make it are truly blessed. He was a genius. RIP Avicii your music was uplifting and we will all feel your loss.

Rana Daggubati: RIP Avicii! Gone too soon!

Vishal Dadlani: Life comes with no guarantees. All one can do, is live it while you have it. Avicii burned bright, while he was here. Gone, way too young.

Nikhil Chinapa: This is devastating news. Just 28! Avicii

Athiya Shetty: "One day you leave this world behind, so live a life you will remember." - Avicii

Armaan Malik: Rest In Peace Avicii. Sad to know that a talented musical brother has left all of us so soon. Deepest condolences to Tim's family for this untimely loss.

Raghav: So easy to dismiss musical trends as disposable but the musicians at the top of them are almost always geniuses. Same was true for Avicii. So much more than an EDM guy he shaped sounds pop music will use for a generation or more and understood the value of the song itself. RIP.

Karan Tacker: "Wake me up when it's all over ..." Avicii, you'll be missed. RIP Avicii.

Fellow EDM star Calvin Harris was among the first to post, tweeting: "Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you, Tim."

Pop artist Charlie Puth wrote: "Would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best."

Madonna posted a photograph with Avicii, standing behind his DJ booth with the artist at once of his shows, with the caption: "So Sad....... So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. Gone too Soon."

Dua Lipa: "Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans,"

Liam Payne tweeted that he was "truly devastated for Avicii, very very sad news way too young... what a talent he was."

Fellow electronic musicians Zedd, 3LAU, Marshmello, Deadmau5 and Dillon Francis sent love on Twitter, with 3LAU writing that he was "an unparalleled writer and one of my biggest inspirations will be remembered and missed for centuries to come."

Dillon Francis: RIP Avicii you will be insanely missed. My deepest condolences to his family.

Imagine Dragons also tweeted thoughts for Avicii, with the band's frontman Dan Reynolds tweeting that working with the DJ "was one of my favourite collaborative moments."

OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder wrote: Avicii - you inspired some of my writing and I'm sure thousands of others, you will be missed.

Martin Garrix: Can't really describe in words how sad I feel right now. Thank you for inspiring me and millions of others. RIP Avicii

Rita Ora: I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make 'Lonely Together' and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I'm devastated. Heartbroken.

(IANS)