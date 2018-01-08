Global cues, buying support lift equity indices

Positive Asian cues lifted the key indices of the Indian equity market during the early morning trade session on Monday.

According to market analysts, healthy buying support was witnessed in healthcare, capital goods and banking stocks.

At 9.35 a.m., the 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex, which had closed at 34,153.85 points on last Friday, traded higher at 34,321.04 points, up by 167.19 points or 0.49 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty quoted at 10,602.50 points, up by 43.65 points or 0.41 per cent.

On Friday -- the last trade session --A key equity indices closed in the positive territory as global cues, along with inflow of foreign funds and healthy buying in consumer durables, banking and auto stocks gave a boost to investors' sentiments.

The Sensex on Friday closed trade at 34,153.85 points -- up 184.21 points or 0.54 per cent, while, the wider Nifty50 rose by 54.05 points or 0.51 per cent to 10,558.85 points.