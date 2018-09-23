Last week, a weather warning was issued by experts regarding a solar storm which could hit the earth soon. Scientists believe that such an intense solar storm can wreak havoc upon power grids and electronic equipment.

Tom Bogdan, an expert at the US Space Weather Prediction Centre revealed that such a gigantic solar storm could turn out to be very much devastating today when compared to the ancient days. As per experts, while modern-day humans are dependent on advanced technologies, a dangerous solar storm could disrupt their proper functioning, thus negatively impacting all the aspects of human life.

Experts have classified solar storms as the biggest threat to mankind. Intense solar storms are capable of triggering blackouts and it will also disrupt the functions of satellites and air travel facilities.

"Nobody's even tried to do an estimate of the worldwide cost. If there is a major solar eruption the whole world will be impacted," said Juha-Pekka Luntama, head of the Space Weather Office at the European Space Agency, Express.co.uk reports.

Weather experts argue that it will take months or even years to reverse the effects of solar storms on technology. Adding up to the worries, Specialist insurance firm Lloyd's of London estimated that the repair cost to reverse the damages will worth up to more than 1.8 trillion pounds. It should be noted that Lloyd's of London has estimated only the cost required to repair European damages but the amount will be huge if worldwide repair costs get estimated.

In 1859, such a large solar storm buffeted the earth. In those days, humans were not dependent on any technologies, but now things have changed and a storm hitting the earth with fury will result in complete carnage.

"The concern here is that if the radiation from a solar flare hits the Earth, it can knock out satellites, disrupt mobile phones, and other forms of communication," said Brian Gaensler, an astrophysicist at the University of Toronto.