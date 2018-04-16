Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 has come to an end after receiving mixed reactions. Several famous performers who contributed to making the closing ceremony successful were joined by the Channel 7 anchors who tore the ceremony to shreds during the last hours.

However, apart from the controversies and criticism, the final medal tally of 21st Commonwealth Games shows that,

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1. Australia 80 59 59 198

2. England 45 45 46 136

3. India 26 20 20 66

4. Canada 15 40 27 82

5. New Zealand 15 16 15 46

6. South Africa 13 11 13 37

7. Wales 10 12 14 36

8. Scotland 9 13 22 44

9. Nigeria 9 9 6 24

10. Cyprus 8 1 5 14

11. Jamaica 7 9 11 27

12. Malaysia 7 5 12 24

13. Singapore 5 2 2 9

Here IBTimes Singapore compiles some gorgeous pictures from the closing ceremony.