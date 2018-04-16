Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 has come to an end after receiving mixed reactions. Several famous performers who contributed to making the closing ceremony successful were joined by the Channel 7 anchors who tore the ceremony to shreds during the last hours.
However, apart from the controversies and criticism, the final medal tally of 21
st Commonwealth Games shows that, Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1. Australia 80 59 59 198
2. England 45 45 46 136
3. India 26 20 20 66
4. Canada 15 40 27 82
5. New Zealand 15 16 15 46
6. South Africa 13 11 13 37
7. Wales 10 12 14 36
8. Scotland 9 13 22 44
9. Nigeria 9 9 6 24
10. Cyprus 8 1 5 14
11. Jamaica 7 9 11 27
12. Malaysia 7 5 12 24
13. Singapore 5 2 2 9
Here
IBTimes Singapore compiles some gorgeous pictures from the closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing Ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018. Kean Yew Loh of Singapore carries the national flag
Reuters
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing Ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018. Athletes, volunteers and staff members during the closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018 - Athletes of Australia attend the closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing Ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018. Amy Shark and Archie Roach perform during the closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018 - Artists perform during the closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing Ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018. An artist performs during the closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018 - Singer Ricki-Lee performs during the closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing Ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018. Artists perform.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing Ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018. Artists perform.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018 - Singer Guy Sebastian performs during the closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing Ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing Ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018. Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt plays the DJ desks during the closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018 - President of the Commonwealth Federation Louise Martin awards the athlete of the games, David Liti of New Zealand.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018 - President of the Commonwealth Federation Louise Martin and Mayor of the Gold Coast Tom Tate pass the Commonwealth Games flag to Lord Mayor of Birmingham Anne Underwood.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018 - Artists perform during the closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018 - The Commonwealth Games flag is seen during a closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing Ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018. General view of the closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018 - General view of the closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018 - Britain's Prince Edward speaks.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing Ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018. Samantha Jay performs.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing Ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018. Lady Sanity performs.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing Ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018. Artists perform.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018 - Artists perform during the closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018 - Singer Dami Im performs during the closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018 - Artists perform during the closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018 - Thandi Pheonix performs during the closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018 - General view of the closing ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018 - The audience of the opening ceremony.
Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Closing ceremony - Carrara Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia - April 15, 2018 - Artists perform during the closing ceremony.
