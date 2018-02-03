Hong Kong star Gillian Chung recently announced her engagement with Taiwanese doctor Michael Lai on social media.

The 37-year-old Cantopop expressed her excitement and even wrote, "Next stop happiness" in her post.

Despite Chung's happiness, concerned fans are quite worried due to her fiancé's past relationship status.

32-old- year Michael is a Taiwanese doctor who works at beauty clinic Beaute J' adore which is run by actress Tammy Chen's husband Dr Hseueh Po-ren.

Michael was briefly married to stewardess and blogger Ivy Chao, who is well known as Ariel Lin (actress) look-alike.

Fans are worried if Lai would repeat the same thing with Chung and on of that, this will be the star's first marriage.

Gillian's fans have warned Lai on his social media posts. One of them said, "If you are not serious, do not toy with her feelings, hope both of you are happy together".

Another said, "Please treat Gill well".

According to Apple Daily, she was asked about her sudden engagement when Chung attended actress Kara Hui's birthday banquet on Thursday.

The singer answered," He has his merits. He's good to me. You could say I met the right person at the right time."

She further said, "The most touching thing is that he's willing to tolerate my bad habits," she said. "From the beginning, I showed him all the bad things. If you can accept them, accept them. And he accepted the whole lot."

Is this also a reply to fans who have been lashing out on fiancé Lai?

However, Gillian was also greeted with lots of good wishes from fans and good friends.

Cantopop twins' member and friend Charlene Choi shared a post saying, " Thousands of words deep in our hearts. #loveyouforever" and congratulating them on their engagement.

Gillian and Michael reportedly started dating last year when the 37-year-old actress had gone to Taipei and stayed for months to shoot the web drama, Tree in the river.