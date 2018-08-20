A new video released by conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'Mavi777' is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. The video shows a bullet-like unidentified flying object (UFO) hovering slowly in the skies, and it literally resembled the scenes people have seen in Hollywood sci-fi films like 'Independence Day' and 'Mars Attack'.

The conspiracy theory channel reveals that the strange UFO was spotted in the skies on August 19, 2018. As the video went viral on online spaces, conspiracy theorists started alleging that alien life is a reality and the government is intentionally covering up these secrets fearing public panic. Some of these conspiracy theorists went a step ahead and made it clear that the US government is working hand-in-glove with a particular alien group named 'reptilians'.

After watching the video, many viewers shared their thoughts about the bizarre sky sighting. Most of the viewers who watched the video seem convinced about the authenticity of the clip, and they argued that aliens used to visit earth secretly.

However, skeptics believe that the object spotted in the skies could be a mere blimp. As per these skeptics, people are often misunderstanding blimps as alien ships.

"Blimps and drones continue to be the nemesis of well-intended UFO hunters. In the first video, beginning at 2:11 you can clearly see the Blimp Envelope and Gondola beneath it, with Fins to the rear on the left. Plus its movement is slow, steady, and in a straight path, typical of blimps. If the viewer was closer, I suspect he could hear the velocity engines," commented Greg Mihran, a YouTube user.

The new UFO sighting was reported just a few days after a similar sighting happened in the skies above Lake Norman. Interestingly, the object spotted in the skies above Lake Norman shared similar characteristics with the UFO appeared in New York. It should be also noted that both these objects were seen hovering very slowly in the skies.