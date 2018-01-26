Apple drops a couple of worthwhile apps that you can download from the App Store without charge. Premium apps in the bargain include one for musicians and horse veterinarians. Here are nine apps for sale for a limited time only:

BeatMaker 3 (US$24.99)

BeatMaker 3 brings unmatched efficiency and depth in an intuitive audio and MIDI workstation. Look no further, the power of traditional desktop software and real hardware is now united into one single production studio.

Tame (US$4.99)

Overwhelmed by your mobile inbox? Flow presents your mail as a continuous feed, allowing you to review and act on your mail without ever losing context, and marking each mail as read when it is scrolled above mid-screen.

Equine Drugs (US$17.99)

Equine Drugs formulary is intended for veterinary professionals. Covering over 700 separate dose regimens (for over 440 different drugs), this app offers a complete reference for any veterinarian treating horses.

iBasket Pro (US$2.99)

With more game modes and challenges, iBasket is one of the most addictive basketball games of the moment. You should try to score the maximum number of balls inside the basket at the proposed time. The ball will appear in different positions and distances so you have to calculate the trajectory and shooting power.

FileCalendar (US$0.99)

FileCalendar is an incredibly useful app that works directly on your iPhone and iPad calendars. With this app, you can attach files, notes and contacts to the events.

Safety Photo+Video (US$1.99)

Safety Photo+Video lets you keep your sensitive images and videos private so that prying eyes never see anything you don't want them to see. You can even upload new photos and videos from your PC via a web browser or iTunes file sharing.

Just Talk (US$9.99)

Just Talk is a simple, yet powerful voice to text app that allows you to convert your speech into text in a matter of seconds.

AirDisk Pro (US$1.99)

AirDisk Pro allows you to store, view and manage files on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. You can connect to AirDisk Pro from any Mac or PC over the Wi-Fi network and transfer files by drag & drop files straight from the Finder or Windows Explorer.

Thankful For (US$1.99)

"Thankful for..." helps you pick up this healthy habit with a curated list of hundreds of things to be thankful for. Pick the ones that adjust better to you, get reminders throughout the day and share your gratitude with the world.

