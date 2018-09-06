If you're a fan of the famous and highly successful fantasy world of 'The Lord of the Rings', then you definitely have a reason to celebrate.

Athlon Games, a Los Angeles publisher of console and PC games, subsidiary of Chinese publisher Leyou Technologies, owner of Warframe developer Digital Extremes and Splash Damage has announced that it has signed a long-term license deal with Middle-earth Enterprises to create, develop and publish a free MMO based on J. R. R. Tolkien's franchise.

While, there already exists a free-to-play 'Lord of the Rings' MMO, launched by Standing Stone Games in 2007, the upcoming version is reportedly set on Middle-earth prior to the events of 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy. Set to make its way to PCs and consoles at a yet undisclosed future date, it is said that the Athlon Games' version is an multi-player experience that will allow players to come into contact with different lands, characters and creatures like never before.

Athlon Games is known to be a publisher for free online gaming and has in the past developed well-known games including 'Warframe', which is known to be its best so far and Gears of War 4. However, it remains to be seen whether or not the studio's latest venture will prove to be Tolkien-esque enough to impress 'The Lord of the Rings' fans.

What's interesting is news of the upcoming game is fresh on the heels of Amazon's announcement – its multiyear deal to do a TV show based on 'The Lord of the Rings' in an estimated $250 million deal.

In an official statement, Dave Miller, President of Athlon Games said, "It's a singular opportunity to work closely with Middle-earth Enterprises to create a completely new experience for fans of the landmark fantasy work of J.R.R. Tolkien, and we are excited about the resurgence of interest in The Lord of the Rings IP. This, along with several other major properties Athlon is working with, will help us to further our goal of creating triple-A cooperative console and PC experiences that gamers will want to play for years to come."