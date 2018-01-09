The Alive.Hd Kodi add-on is an incredible source of live music performances, live music videos, music audio playlist, live concert performances, DJ setlists and other audio content. It has been updated to version 7.1 which brings bug fixes and performance enhancements.

Maintained by frenchdj, Alive.HD has been around for quite some time and has found a new home at the Colossus Kodi repository. Just like the old days, this add-on offers varying musical genres and content pulled from different YouTube playlists.

Since YouTube is the source of media content, Kodi users can guarantee the legality of the videos, playlists and performances. Content found out to be illegitimate are taken down immediately.

How to install Alive.HD Kodi add-on

If you wish to have Alive.HD in your Kodi app, you can follow the tutorial below. This is applicable to Jarvis, Krypton and Leia versions of Kodi.

For Krypton and Leia versions, you will have to allow unknown sources first. To do this, launch the app and go to Settings > System Settings > Add-ons > Turn On Unknown Sources > Yes.

Step 1: Download the frenchdj repo from here. Move it somewhere you can access from your Kodi box.

Step 2: Open Kodi. If you have the Krypton or Leia version, navigate to Add-ons > Add-on Browser. Otherwise, go to SYSTEM > Add-Ons.

Step 3: Choose Install from Zip File and select the frenchdj zip file (frenchdj.repository-x.x-x.zip). Wait for it to be enabled.

Step 4: Choose Install from Repository > FrenchDJ repository > Video Add-ons > Alive.HD > Install. Wait for the add-on to be enabled.

Enjoy an unlimited stream of Alive.HD on Kodi!