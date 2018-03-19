The advancement in technology has created drastic changes in all areas of our living, and now, with the advent of sex robots, achieving sexual pleasure with toys has also become a norm. Until now, we have seen male and female sex robots which offer pleasure to its opposite gender humans but now, Lumidolls, the world's first sex doll brothel in Barcelona has introduced a male sex doll which is specially designed to meet the needs of homosexual men.

Lumidolls co-owner Sergi Prieto told Daily Star Online that these dolls were introduced as there are many heterosexual freaks who do not wish to engage in sexual acts with a real guy.

Gay robots gaining popularity

"At the moment, there are more clients requesting normal dolls because we've had those from the start. But we're also focused on the gay market," said Sergi Prieto.

Out of the many sex dolls, the hottest pick among gay customers is Ken, the gleaming silver hair macho young man. The robot who has similarities with David Bowie is now very popular among gays, who are interested in homosexual sex but are ashamed to admit it.

Just like other female and male dolls, Ken can be also rented at a rate of 80 euros for 30 minutes. After renting the doll, customers can engage in sexual activities with the doll at a secretive venue near FC Barcelona's stadium, Camp Nou.

"Lots of heterosexuals use male sex dolls. They want to try the gay world without being involved with a real guy. Normal clients want anonymity and discretion, and the male sex doll customers want more of both," continued Sergi.

Wild sexual fantasies coming true

Customers can choose Ken between two different penis sizes, 13 cm or 18 cm. They can also decide the way in which Kent should be dressed while they rent him out. If the customer does not have any particular choice, Ken will welcome the heterosexual man with a basic underwear.

"If you do not tell us how you would like him to dress, Ken will welcome you in basic underwear. Give us all the details of your fantasy so that we can make it real. Forget the common dildos, and come and try a sex doll with a full body that will help you stimulate your imagination and your senses," reads the description services of Lumidolls on their website.

As the sex doll market is gaining popularity, Sergi also expressed his wish to open two more brothels in 2018.