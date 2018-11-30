HBO has confirmed that a Game of Thrones reunion special is happening. And it will feature Sean Bean's character Ned Stark.

Now details about the episode are still being kept under wraps, one thing the network did definitively confirm was the return of fan-favourite Ned Stark played by Sean Bean. The actor was famously killed off in the penultimate episode of the first season, which set the tone of the entire series and quite frankly made it such a hit.

So we won't know what the episode will feature. Maybe Ned Stark will return as a White Walker or maybe as a force ghost-like Ben Kenobi to guide Jon Snow towards his destiny as a Targaryen. We won't know until the episode comes out with the Game of Thrones box set.

Anything is possible and we are truly excited. No one was safe on Game of Thrones. It has been reported that a special was shot in Belfast earlier this year with the cast of GoT — including actors who were killed off long ago.

Comedian and talk show host Conan O'Brien will serve as the host for the episode. Which might seem like it could be a cast get-together type thing. We certainly hope that it is only a small bit of it though. Because we would really like to see Ned Stark as a White Walker. Even if it is in a What if? Scenario.

The box set will be released sometime in 2019. The final season of the hit HBO show returns in April 2019.