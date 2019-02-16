HBO president Casey Bloys has finally revealed to the fans what to expect from the upcoming blockbuster series this coming April.

After waiting for two years, fans are eager to see the fight for the Iron Throne finally come to a conclusion. Who will win? How will the white walkers get defeated? The internet is exploding with fan theories.

In an interview to TV Line, Bloys revealed that the last six episodes will leave the audience emotionally drained, "Everything I have seen makes me very, very confident that this is a [season] fans are going to be very happy with."

The plot of the final series has been kept in a very hush-hush mode but, recently on GOT's official Twitter page, photos of 13 major characters were uploaded. All those photos were from shoots and after seeing those images, fans found some major clues.

In a photo of Jaime Lannister, he wears armour and the shot shows him smiling. Fans have deduced that the armour is similar to Robb Stark's and since he is smirking, it might be because Jaime has made it to North and that he has been finally welcomed by Jon Snow.

Other photo's show Jon Snow and Daenerys looking lovingly at one another. The romantic snaps show that the duo will continue their relationship.

Jon Snow and Daenerys TargaryenTwitter/Official Game of Thrones page

"It is a dramatically and emotionally thrilling way to end the series. I believe it will live up to the very high expectations," Bloys told the publication about the upcoming.

Apart from the President, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at HBO, Richard Pleper has revealed that the entire film was like shooting six films, "It's a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, 'I'm watching a movie," he exclaimed. Even showrunner, David Benioff and D.B.Weiss have given a similar reaction.

About them, Pleper was all praise, "They've exceeded the bar. I've watched them twice without any CGI and I'm in awe. Everybody's in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production."

And after listening to all this, we can't wait any further.