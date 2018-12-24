Game of Thrones season 8 is all set to air in April 2019 and fans from around the world are hyped for all the battle sequences the show has to offer. But at the same time, the creators are going to focus on the characters and their one-on-one scenes, making the epic fantasy drama more intimate in terms of conversations.

Entertainment Weekly journalist, James Hibberd, who was invited on the filming location by HBO, has shared some of the biggest insights for all those fans who simply cannot wait for April to come. On his recent podcast, he dropped hints about the epic battles and how there are going to be more silent moments.

As per Hibberd, the epic battle sequence which took almost two months to shoot will go down in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3. As per earlier major battle sequences, there are speculations that a major character will die in the third episode.

"It's shaping up to be what probably almost certainly is the longest consecutive battle sequence in cinema history. They've looked to try and find other ones out there, like [the one in] The Two Towers, in The Lords of the Rings, which is about 40 minutes, and in the movie 13 Assassins, which was also around 40 minutes. This is going to be longer than 40 minutes. It's pretty nuts," he said.

When it comes to the final season of any fantasy drama, it instantly comes to mind that all the characters will now head towards one final battle. But a show as big as Game of Thrones needs quieter moments to help build the character's arch and open up the door for further narrative. James Hibberd revealed that the show is going to have a lot of quieter moments than earlier speculated by fans.

"There's been so much focus on the spectacularness of the battles, but they're not skimping on the one-on-one scenes and the character scenes," he said. "I think people are going to be surprised about how intimate the final season is, in addition to the spectacular stuff that you're expecting."

As of now, it is not cleared whose one-on-one scenes will be on focus in season eight but given the fact that Game of Thrones season 7 ended with Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow getting involved into sexual intimacy, there are chances that in Game of Thrones season 8, viewers will get to see how they will develop their relationship or what they will do upon finding the true nature of their relationship.