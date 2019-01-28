Okay, so we may have to make room for the possibility that Daenerys and Jon may split up, they might even end up enemies.

After it was revealed who Jon really was, fans knew that the Jon and Daenerys romance might not last, but since it is Game of Thrones, the split might go one step further and turn Jon and Daenerys against each other. Maybe that's why Jon may be meeting Cersei Lannister of all people. Though fans believe Jon will not contest Daenerys Targaryen's claim to the throne, because let's face it, Jon doesn't seem to care about the Iron Throne.

But Jon has his Stark family to think of, especially Sansa Stark who may not like Daenerys all that much. As could be seen in the brief exchange they had in the trailer. So, maybe Jon will have to pick a side. And Sansa has gone through quite the character evolution. Emerging as quite a ruthless leader. If Jon does side with Daenerys over his family. There might be hell to pay. But to be fair, he can't really afford to have Daenerys Targaryen and her draons as an enemy either.

And besides, they'll have bigger fish to fry with the army of the White Walkers and their dragon. So if they were to defeat the White Walkers, who will have the throne should hopefully resolve itself peacefully. Or so we hope.

Right now, the future of the Iron Throne is still up in the air with every single player vying for it. But none more so than Cersei Lannister who doesn't seem to care about the army of White Walkers at all and is busy with her own designs to betray both Jon and Daenerys. So maybe they will continue to be allies against Cersei. Or so we hope. It is being reported that the final season of Game of Thrones will air in April.