There were two beautiful weddings that took place this summer. While in the royal wedding witnessed Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle, on June 23 Game of Thrones fans pulled out the tissues and bore witness to Jon Snow star Kit Harington marry his long-term girlfriend Rose Leslie.

Although the Duchess of Sussex wore a classy Givenchy outfit for the wedding which brought out the best of her features and fitted the royal wedding theme perfectly, many opined that it was a tad too simple. On the other hand, the internet has fallen in love with Leslie's gorgeous wedding outfit.

From the moment she stepped out of the car holding her father's hand, she got GoT fans crying happy tears.

The actress chose to drape an elegant long-sleeve lace gown designed by Elie Saab and pinned a floral garland on her head and attached a white veil to it. The veil was extended all the way to the hem of her gown. She completed her wedding look by slipping into a pair of white heels.

She carried a small bouquet in her hand as she made her way to the wedding.

Meanwhile, Kit was dressed in a black jacket, a cream-coloured vest and a pair of striped pants for the wedding.

Photos from the beautiful wedding made their online quite soon. Fans couldn't help but shower their love on Leslie and her wedding dress and were also quick to compare it to the other recent royal wedding.

"Rose is a beautiful bride and her gown is so elegantly lovely," a fan wrote. "Rose Leslie looks stunning in her wedding dress," added another.