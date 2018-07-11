HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel is officially coming. The recent report suggests that the prequel is set to begin filming in Belfast in October this year. The spinoff of award-winning TV series is written by Jane Goldman who is credited to write films like 'Stardust' and 'X-Men: Days of Future Past.'

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the Paint Hall studios' staff in Belfast's Titanic Quarter have been briefed about the fantasy prequel. The network has been working on Game of Thrones' prequel for quite some time now, with not one but five potential projects in the works.

"Only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend... it's not the story we think we know," reads HBO's logline for the prequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the prequel or the spinoffs to Game of Thrones will depict the "Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour." Given the massive scale and history of the George R. R. Martin's stories, there are a lot of angles on which the writers and studio can work on.

The prequel will be set 1,000 years before the events that take place in the epic fantasy series. Fans were previously speculating to see the events of Robert's Rebellion as well as Aegon's Conquest. But Martin has dismissed all the fan theories suggesting the show will feature entirely new characters.

Meanwhile, the eight and final season of Game of Thrones will air in 2019. Although the official premiere date is not yet released by HBO, many are hoping that it will air somewhere around April. Over the past couple of months, fans have been speculating about the end and how the writers are finally going to write down the finale of the series.

In the last few weeks, cast members have started to post their goodbyes as they finish filming their character' stories. Most recently, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, posted a farewell to Instagram, which cryptically said, "#lastwomanstanding" in the caption. Her post came two weeks after Emilia Clarke posted a similar goodbye to Game of Thrones where she plays Daenerys.

Game of Thrones season 8 will only have six episodes instead of its usual ten episodes.