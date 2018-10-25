Winter is here and the finale of Game of Thrones is near.

Fans are waiting in anticipation for the last season of GOT and are dying to hear any information about the show as to when it's going to air or who would be killed off or who will take the throne after 7 seasons of politics, violence, and heartbreaks.

As reports state, the finale will have only six episodes but not to worry as each episode could last from 60- 90 minutes. So far, we have only seen a few glimpses of what's to come in GOT season 8. The GOT cast hasn't revealed much although they have given us a few shockers.

Read below to know what the stars have to say about the show's finale;

Sophie Turner

GOT's Sansa Stark said that fans might be disappointed with the ending, in an interview with IGN. "It was really satisfying for us. Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon," she said. "I think it will be really interesting to see people's reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, 'End of Game of Thrones.' That was really emotional." She also hinted that Sansa's character will not die.

Kit Harington

In a chat with MTV, Harington shared a similar thought as Sophie. "I think not everyone's going to be happy, you know, and you can't please everyone." The actor has not revealed the ending of the show to his own wife and former co-star, Rose Leslie. He surely doesn't want any information to get leaked.

Peter Dinklage

In an interview with Vulture, Dinklage spoke about his character, Tyrion Lannister, and had a very cryptic answer about the character's ending. He said, "I feel very, very—I'm trying to find the right word. I think he was given a very good conclusion. No matter what that is—death can be a great way out."

Maisie Williams

The young and fierce Arya Star could be the last woman standing, Williams told The Guardian. She continued, "I ended on the perfect scene. I was alone—shocker! Arya's always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches. I got to the end and I didn't want more," she said. "I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do."

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

In an interview with HuffPost, Nikolaj revealed that the finale was one of the most intense seasons to be filmed. "I think if it hadn't been the last season, people would've just collapsed. We wouldn't have made it. I mean, at one point, the crew had 52 nights in one go in Northern Ireland. Just unheard of."

"To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for. It still made sense. I have to admit right when they said, 'This is a series wrap for Nikolaj,' there might have been a tiny bit of moisture in the air, just around my eyes."

There you have it, everything the actors have spoken about the show, very cryptic but maybe a few clues here and there?

Game of Thrones will be back for one last season on HBO in 2019.