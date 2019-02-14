Lena Headey is not happy with some of her Instagram followers who tried to troll on one of her video posts. She was told to not show up without makeup again.

In the video, Lena was talking about her upcoming indie film Fighting with my Family that also stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Lena had urged her fans to watch the movie that will release on February 14.

She uploaded the video without any makeup and her skin, sported a clear complexion as she talked about the film. After seeing the video, some people decided to comment and troll her by saying, 'Don't record yourself without makeup again", while another wrote "shame".

Lena's fans upon seeing the video could not hold themselves back and immediately came out in support of her and hit out at the trolls, themselves.

One of the fans said, "It's so funny because you're totally known to be not only one of the most gorgeous women on television but also for playing such an independent and powerful character. Certainly light years away from someone that would get her feelings hurt by someone being a rude little turd. Love you."

Another one suggested that she better ignore them for her true fans know her beauty, while another expressed her amazement to the fact that people like them still exist. While some people just assured her that they love them despite their flaws.

Later, Lena uploaded a screenshot of the trolls with their names and lashed out at them by saying, "I shall continue to not wear makeup. Go f*** your self."

The Game of Thrones star has finished shooting the last season of HBO's epic drama series that will release on April 14. About the new season, Lena was all praise for the show and how exhausted all the cast and crew are. In a recent TV interview to Good Morning America, she said, "It's the end. It's the eighth season, which is bonkers. I feel totally chuffed."

Later, she also revealed details about the end of the season has given the actors the opportunity to do other projects, "I think everyone's ready to kind of do new stuff. But I think until it's over-over, I don't know how I feel."