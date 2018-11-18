Big Bang member G-Dragon has caused a stir in the fandom when he recently appeared looking like he gained a healthy amount of weight since his military enlistment. Fans noticed that the rapper was unrecognizable with his chubby cheeks.

According to AllKpop, the 30-year-old artist recently visited a restaurant, and the owner happened to be a big fan of Big Bang member. Instagram user Shabuly_CEO took a couple of pictures with him and posted them on social media.

He captioned the images: "I love you, Jiyong Hyung... #TheForeverHeroOfMyHeartGDragon #IAchievedMyDream #ICanDieWithNoRegrets."

G-Dragon got enlisted in the army in February. He is set to get discharged in November 2019.

Meanwhile, in 2015, during an episode of JTBC's Please Take Care Of My Refrigerator, G-Dragon and Taeyang appeared on the show as guests. The rapper, whose real name is, Kwon Ji-yong, shocked everyone by revealing his refrigerator's contents: truffles, caviar, and foie gras.

He explained: "My refrigerator has all of the ingredients for divine indulgence."

Taeyang admitted: "I didn't know that G-Dragon prepared the top three delicacies of the world, but I recently found out on MBC's 'Infinity Challenge.'"

"When we went on the trip during the filming of 'Infinity Challenge,' G-Dragon brought truffles with him. He casually mixed the truffles in with his rice. However, as I saw him eat the truffles, I couldn't help but think that it wasn't the proper way to eat truffles," he added.

G-Dragon shared: "I came across a truffle store in Paris. I love truffles. I eat it with a fried egg. I've tasted it at a restaurant overseas serving it that way."

"Caviar is so easy to eat. I put it on pancakes," he added.