Former US vice president Al Gore, who is now the founder and chairman of the Climate Reality Project, a non-profit establishment ''devoted to solving the climate crisis'', has claimed that global weather is becoming too extreme and disruptive due to the negative effect of global warming. Gore made these remarks at the Global Education and Skills Forum (GESF) in Dubai on Sunday.

Flying rivers and rain bombs to create chaos on earth

According to Al Gore, 'flying rivers' and 'rain bombs' are the two recent natural phenomena which have occurred due to climate change, triggered by global warming. He described flying rivers as long streams of rain-bearing clouds that travel long distances and finally ending up as heavy rain bombs in a small, concentrated area.

Gore also made it clear that California was hit by such a strange weather phenomenon recently where the river in the atmosphere traveled for more than thousands of kilometers from an area in the Pacific ocean, and finally blasting above the California city resulting in heavy rain.

Gore warned that higher humidity will result in droughts, and it will result in famine across many countries in the world. He said that warmer air will be able to suck up more moisture from the soil and plants which will finally result in less crop cultivation. The former vice president also added that forest fires are becoming very common in the recent years.

Climate refugees and a possibility of an intense clash

Gore, during the speech, said that the adverse effects of global warming, triggered by climate change, will reflect directly in the Middle-East, where it the increasing temperature will make the region inhabitable soon.

To escape from the increasing temperature, people in these countries will become ''climate refugees'' and migrate to other countries and cities. Al Gore predicted that this migration will not be as smooth, as there are chances of a clash between the refugees and the settled population in many cities.