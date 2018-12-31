Disney's Frozen 2 is all set to release in 2019 and fans of this award-winning animated feature film series are anxious to see the very first trailer of the sequel to 2013 release Frozen. A first image, however, from Frozen 2 has leaked online that shows an older Anna and Elsa. At the same time, fans are still wishing to see Elsa having a female love interest in the upcoming sequel.

The leaked image, posted by an Instagram user, is unverified, and it seems to be a calendar featuring Frozen's two main characters. In the image, the name of the movie is written in Russian, underneath the studio's logo. As of now, there is no other detail leaked other than the below image.

The 2013 Frozen movie was inspired by the fairy tale, The Snow Queen, and followed the story of a fearless princess who sets off on a journey to find her estranged sister, whose superpowers have trapped their kingdom into eternal winter. Fans are hoping that Frozen 2 will continue such adventures.

As of now, the only details that are confirmed by the studio is that Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad will be returning for the sequel. The cast of the first part will be joined by new cast members, such as Sterling Brown and Evan Rachel Wood.

Meanwhile, there have been a popular social media trend or some fans refers to it a right push for Disney to show Elsa their first lesbian protagonist. The idea of having Elsa having a female love interest was brought to light be Feminist Culture founder Alexis Isabel Moncada.

As per her earlier tweets and a lengthy piece which she wrote for MTV, Isabel revealed that when she was a child, she never saw a princess falling in love with another princess as the entertainment industry has given us "girls who have fallen in love with beasts, orges who fall for humans."

Directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, Frozen 2 will have to live up the phenomenon of the first one and it won't be wrong to say that there is a lot of pressure on the team. But with the creative geniuses behind the project, the hotly anticipated movie is surely going to break all the box-office records.

Frozen 2 is scheduled to release on November 22, 2019.