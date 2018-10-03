Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola dismissed talks of his club being interested in PSG's young star, Kylian Mbappe. The 19-year-old forward has had an incredible year, starring in France's World Cup win, as well as forming a ruthless and exciting attacking trio alongside Neymar and Cavani at Paris Saint-Germain.

Recent reports have stated that Guardiola could be interested in bringing the youngster to Manchester, having pursued the Frenchman in 2016 and before his transfer to PSG.

Ahead of City's Champions League fixture against German side Hoffenheim, the Spanish manager said that it was disrespectful to PSG and City players to link players to other clubs.

Guardiola said that his club will not spend the amount of money to buy the 19-year-old, while PSG won't be willing to sell him either: "That is not going to happen. Sometimes I don't understand where the news comes from. Manchester City aren't going to spend the money that Mbappe deserves, or that PSG deserves. PSG are not going to sell this kind of player to any other club in the world in the next years, I guess."

The Spaniard is seemingly happy with his squad and said that he would not trade his current right forward, Raheem Sterling, for Mbappe, or any other player, for that matter. He reiterated that people, referring to journalists, must be more respectful.

"I don't understand where sometimes the news comes from, I don't understand it. People should be more respectful of PSG, respectful of Manchester City, for the players from PSG, for the players from Man City, they should have more respect."

City have an abundance of star players in the attacking end of the pitch, with Guardiola able to choose from the likes of Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, and Bernardo Silva.

Following Manchester City's Champions League encounter, Guardiola's men face an all-important top-of-the-table Premier League match against Liverpool.