App Store sale of the day comprises of eight applications of different functions, from games to music player to a calculator to wallpapers. All of these iOS apps are paid but you can get them for your iPhone or iPad without charge.

Storyline by Arcivr (US$0.99)

Storyline by Arcivr allows you to create, narrate and share beautiful slideshows from your device in seconds. Add up to 20 photos, record your story and share by text, email or on your social networks.

TrafficVille 3D (US$0.99)

Play with these amazing Apocalyptic Bonuses: The Tsunami Waves and Meteor Shower. Keep the traffic flowing, avoid huge car crashes and see how high you can get up on the leaderboard in this totally addictive 3D traffic game. As you progress through the levels, the traffic lights become time controlled and do not stay red for more than 7 seconds.

Tape (US$0.99)

Tape is a cassette player emulator. It plays your music and shows an animated cassette. There is a large selection of cassettes which you can choose from. This app brings you back to the 80s.

Talk Partners (US$1.99)

Talk Partners gives you the best responses to suit your talk. This app sparks your conversation with 12 emotions, 2 moods (24 kinds) and over 700 different voices. You can talk to the Japanese even if you do not speak Japanese.

Calc Swift (US$0.99)

CALC is super intelligent, multi-functional scientific calculator that makes doing math look like art. It has a built-in on-screen timer, notification center widget, custom keyboard, preset functions like date-time and base computations and a limitless combination of colors, fonts, shapes, and sizes.

Stickman Cliff Diving (US$0.99)

Get your kicks and jump down the highest and most dangerous cliffs all over the planet. Perform different jump styles and get rated by the five judges. Fulfill the requested handicap to qualify for the next jump.

IP Tools (US$0.99)

IP Tools is a powerful network toolkit for speed up and set up networks. It allows quick detecting any computer network problems, IP address detection and boosting network performance. This is a must-have app for IT specialists and network administrators.

Illusion Wallpapers (US$0.99)

Illusion Wallpapers boast hundreds of cutest, most adorable images for you to use as your wallpaper. So many different designs and scenes with different angle, perfect for the ultimate wallpaper junkie.

