As we bid goodbye to 2018, it's natural to feel nostalgic but it also brings joy to a step into the new year. For all the gamers out there who own a PlayStation or Xbox, 2019 is off for a good start. As tradition continues, PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold subscribers will get their monthly dose of free titles and January has some interesting ones.

Whether you own a PlayStation 4, PS3, PS Vita, Xbox One or Xbox 360, you'll be entitled for some gaming action in January. From Celeste to WRC6 and Steep to Amplitude, Xbox and PlayStation owners can download free games starting next month. Comparatively, we find the Xbox Live Gold offering more appealing than PS Plus, but both are worth exploring and money-saving deals.

Let's start with Xbox Live Gold free titles:

WRC 6 for Xbox One will be available freely to test your racing skills in the all-new landscapes of foggy, muddy and nightscapes. The World Rally Championship 6 is priced at $49.99, but being available for free in January is certainly a steal. The most expensive title in the list goes free from January 16 till February 15.

Celeste is an award-winning title launched in 2018 and Xbox One owners will be able to download it for free. Available throughout January, this title (priced $19.99 on a regular day) shouldn't be missed while it's free.

Lara Croft: Guardian of Light ($14.99) is perfect to boost your intellect with a shooter puzzle game on Xbox 360 as well as on Xbox One through backward compatibility of the latest console. The game allows you to have a partner in the game to help you solve those puzzles as you explore the game. The free download will be available from January 1 till 15.

Far Cry 2 is a title that needs no introduction. Binging on the popular franchise title as you wait for the next iteration of the game, Far Cry: New Dawn, coming on February 15 is the best way to start the new year. Far Cry 2 ($19.99) will be available for free on both Xbox 360 and Xbox One consoles from January 16 till January 31.

Moving on to the PS Plus free titles next month, here's the list:

Steep is clearly the highlight of PS Plus' free titles for January 2019. The fun snowboarding game lets you experience the chilly peaks whilst you slide down them or simply glide in a wingsuit on your PS4.

Portal Knights is also an action-packed RPG that lets you play in multiplayer mode, a fun game for all those post-New Year gatherings. The title is available freely on PS4 consoles.

Zone of the Enders HD Collection is a good one, letting you indulge in intense battles. A good stress buster if you ask us and the best one for PS3 owners in the January free title catalog.

Amplitude is also available for PS3 owners through PS Plus in January, is surely for music lovers. With a collection of over 30 songs from various artists, including Darren Korb (Transistor), C418 (Minecraft), Danny Baranowsky (Crypt of the Necrodancer), Insomniac Games, Freezepop, and Kickstarter backers, the game and music combo is a soother.

If you happen to own a PS Vita, don't be disappointed. Super Mutant Alien Assault and Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion will be available as free titles for PS Vita owners through PS Live in January. All games will be available from January 1, 2019, to February 5, 2019. The free titles are worth $49.99 combined.