On November 30, a strong earthquake measuring 7 in Richter scale jolted Alaska. Even though the quake claimed no lives, it inflicted considerable structural damage in and around Alaska. As a strong tremor shook Alaska, many conspiracy theorists were quick to connect this quake to the predictions made by Frank Hoogerbeets, a self-proclaimed earthquake researcher.

Frank Hoogerbeets who runs the website Ditrianum had recently claimed that a strong earthquake will hit the planet in the first week of December. Interestingly, the earthquake measuring 7 happened in Alaska just hours before Hoogerbeets' predicted timeline. As per Hoogerbeets, a rare planetary alignment is happening in the solar system now, and the quakes are the result of the gravitational pull exerted by Venus, Uranus, Neptune, and the Mars on earth.

"Seismic unrest is expected to continue in the coming days, possibly peaking high 6 to 7 magnitude. Throughout the week doesn't look much better. Especially from the 7th to the 10th may be highly critical with the potential of a magnitude 8+ earthquake," wrote Hoogerbeets on the website.

Hoogerbeets argues that he is using an advanced technology named Solar System Geometry Index (SSGI) to predict possible tremors. Hoogerbeets reveals that this advanced system analyses the geometric positions of various planets, the Sun and the moon to predict potential quakes.

It should be also noted that Hoogerneets had predicted the possibility of a megaquake during the Christmas period. The earthquake researcher claims that very critical planetary configuration will happen between December 21 and 25, and during these days, the chances of a megaquake measuring 7 to 8 in magnitude are pretty high. Hoogerbeets also urged people to consider this warning very seriously, as the entire world will be busy planning for Christmas in these days.

Even though Hoogerbeets have made it a habit of predicting earthquakes, experts have always dismissed his claims. As per geological experts, it is practically impossible to predict any quakes precisely.

In the meantime, a section of doomsday mongers has started arguing that this increase in seismic activities is due to the arrival of Nibiru, an alleged killer planet that is pulling strings from the edge of the solar system. As per these apocalypse believers, Nibiru alias Planet X will hit the earth one day or the other causing massive destruction everywhere.