France is to sue Google and Apple over abusive trade practices against its startups and software developers, the country's Minister of Economy and Finance said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Bruno Le Maire expected the Paris commercial court to impose sanctions that would likely cost Google and Apple millions of euros.

"We will take Google and Apple to the court for abusive business practices," he tweeted.

In an interview with RTL Radio, the Minister denounced the prices and contractual terms imposed by the Internet giants on the nation's developers.

Le Maire reiterated that his government was working to establish international rules obliging digital giants to pay taxes wherever they operate.

They were expected to reach an agreement by the end of 2018 and apply it across Europe at the beginning of 2019, he added. (IANS)