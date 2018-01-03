Four Singaporeans were killed and five other Malaysians were injured in a multi-vehicle accident at the Lukut-Sepang junction near Port Dickson in Malaysia. Channel NewsAsia reported that the bodies and injured victims were sent to the Port Dickson Hospital.

According to reports, the accident that took place at 2.30 pm involved three cars, a lorry and a motorcycle. The deceased people, all of whom had Singaporean addresses, have been identified as: Rosli Samad (54), Maimunah Sapari (51), Dayana Sarah Rosli (18), and Nor Amalina Rosli (21).

Supt Zainudin Ahmad, Port Dickson police chief, said that that three female passengers in a Singapore-registered Honda Stream died at the scene. But, the male driver of the car died on the way to the hospital.

"Preliminary investigations found that the lorry driven a by man which came from Sepang hit the motorcycle before skidding onto the opposite lane and crashing into the Honda Stream, a Mercedes and a Perodua Myvi," Zainudin told Bernama. "The drivers of the other two cars, the motorcyclist and the lorry driver were also injured."

Several images and videos of the accident that were circulated online showed a Honda Stream completely crushed, with the lorry was seen on top of it.

Zainudin also said that the 54-year-old lorry driver later turned himself in at the traffic division of the Port Dickson police headquarters. Reports suggested that the police would be seeking a remand order on him at the Port Dickson Magistrate's Court on Thursday to facilitate investigations.

This latest incident is the fifth reported deadly traffic accident involving Singaporeans in December 2017 that took place overseas.

On Dec 22, three Singaporeans were killed and one was severely injured in a head-on collision in the United States. One day before this, another Singaporean reportedly died while travelling in South Africa with her sister. Reports said that her sister was also injured in the incident. Another Singaporean was killed in a New Zealand traffic accident on Dec 11.

On New Year's Eve, a motorcycle accident in Thailand also claimed the lives of two Singaporeans making the total number of victims up to seven.