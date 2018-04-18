The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Singapore arrested four drug offenders and seized illicit substances worth S$ 2,88,000 in an operation conducted on Monday afternoon.

The suspects including three Singaporeans and Malaysians are aged between 23 and 58. The seized drugs include two kilograms of heroin, one kilogram of cannabis, and 870 grams of Methamphetamine widely known as 'Ice'.

The CNB issued a statement on Tuesday and revealed that the officers arrested one of the drug traffickers and his female companion, apparently a drug abuser near a car park at Ubi Avenue 2. As per the statement, the drug trafficker put up a violent struggle to avoid the arrest, and the officers had to subdue him before locking him in a handcuff.

From the drug trafficker, the officers found a jackknife, and later, they discovered heroin, cannabis, and Ice from his car.

The suspect was earlier seen meeting a Malaysian man, and he was also arrested from in the vicinity of the junction of Jalan Eunos and Changi Road. From the Malaysian man's motorcycle, officers seized drugs and cash S$ 25,400.

In the meantime, a 58-year-old Singaporean who is suspected to be closely working with the Malaysian man in drug deals was arrested near Block 10, North Bridge Road. Officers seized 468 grams of heroin from the bag of this man, while 12 grams of same substance was recovered from his pocket.

CNB, in the statement, said that investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are currently going on in full swing.

Even though the CNB and the police are conducting constant raids throughout Singapore, the drug mafia is still on its prowl, and the recent arrests indicate their widespread activity in the nation. On March 31, 2018, CNB conducted a joint operation with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and arrested two Singaporean men at Tuas Checkpoint for allegedly smuggling drugs worth S$74,000.