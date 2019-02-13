International SOS, the world's leading medical and security risk services company, has signed a partnership agreement with the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) to be the organisation's exclusive 'Global Medical and Security Risk Management Partner'.

The partnership will see the industry-leading expertise of both partners coming together to drive the agenda forward for the protection of the mobile workforce. Together, the partnership will provide insight, debate and innovative thought-leadership to mobility managers and their organisations worldwide.

The partnership is global and effective from January 2019, with a long-term view. It will be

managed out of FEM's and International SOS' London offices. It will be globally inclusive with

an initial focus in Asia (Singapore and Hong Kong), Europe (London and Amsterdam) and key

cities in the US (Dallas in 2019).

Claire Tennant-Scull, Global Head of Content & Events Director at the Forum for Expatriate

Management, comments,

International SOS' expertise in medical and security risks is invaluable to global mobility specialists in our ever-changing world of risks. Our partnership will advance practical advice to our members and thought-leadership. Initially, we will be working together to enhance our events and provide members with essential advice and information. Our delegates travel from far and wide to attend our events and move their assignees and business travellers across the globe, so they will benefit enormously from this exciting partnership. Going forward, we will also be producing ground-breaking insights for our audience in this specialist area. We look forward to rolling out this new partnership and its benefits, to our members in the coming months.

Kai Boschmann, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at International SOS, said,