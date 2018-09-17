Al Gore, former vice president of the US has suggested that Hurricane Florence which hitting the US and Typhoon Mangkhut hitting Southeast Asia are like Biblical events. Gore made these remarks while talking at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco last Friday.

"Every night on the television news is like a nature hike through the Book of Revelation and we've got to connect the dots between the cause and the effect," said Gore, public radio station KQED reports.

During the speech, Gore also revealed that temperature records are getting shattered this year, and made it clear that it is a problem which world nations should address with prime preference. He also blamed the reigning president of US Donald Trump for disclaiming the Paris Climate Accords.

The former vice president also expressed his hope that the new president, who will start his presidential term in 2020, would rejoin the Paris agreement for the betterment of the planet.

Gore made these comments just a few days after Kenton Beshore, the president of the World Bible Society warned humanity regarding an imminent apocalypse. Beshore revealed that the doomsday will happen in 2021, and warned that the entire humankind will be destroyed as an aftermath. The evangelical theologist also added that an alien invasion will happen before the world end. As per Beshore, the increase in the number of natural disasters all around the world is also the indication of an imminent apocalypse.