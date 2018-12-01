Former US President George H. W. Bush passed away at the age of 94 on Friday, November 30. Bush, the 41st president of the United States was the father of another former US President, George Bush.

HW Bush's wife and former first lady Barbara Bush had also passed away earlier this year. They were married for 73 years.

Known for marking his 80th, 85th and 90th birthdays by skydiving, Bush suffered from vascular Parkinson in the final years of his life which robbed him of his ability to walk.

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died," his son and former President George Bush said in a statement released by family spokesman Jim McGrath, reports USA Today.

He added, "George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41's life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens."

Bush, who was commonly referred to as 41 (his son was called 43), was the US President during the fall of the Soviet Union. Prior to his position as President in 1989, he served as vice-president for two terms under President Ronald Reagan.

During the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Bush had managed to create an internal coalition which managed to defeat the Iraqi military in Kuwait. However, he was not re-elected for the second term.

Bush had an extensive political resume. He was a Congressman, director of the CIA, ambassador to the United Nations and also served as an envoy to China. He was also a World War II veteran.

Bush's regime, which spanned from 1989 to 1993 was touted as 'soft conservatism'.

From Obama to Trump, tributes are pouring in from all corners from the Bush patriarch.