Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has been making some shocking revelations ever since the death of the Princess. Be it the controversial letter in which Diana alleged that her husband is planning to kill her to make his path clear to marry Camilla Parker or the private marriage plans between Diana and the heart surgeon Dr Hasnat Khan or Harry's parentage conspiracy, the 60-year-old former confidante of Princess Diana has never missed any chance to be in the spotlight.

In his latest claim, an interview for Yahoo News' six-part series, The Royal Box, Burell has warned Meghan Markle of the tremendous pressure that she will receive from the royal family. "I think, yes, she did want to be famous, she's got everything that she wanted, but I also think to be careful what you wish for because sometimes it's not all that it seems," he revealed.

Burrell also pointed out the coincidence between Diana and Meghan. "Diana found that out at an early age. To be a royal princess sometimes, losing your anonymity, losing that freedom, that's a big ask for any woman in today's society." The former royal servant also claimed that the pressure of losing one's anonymity is a big thing to ask and the Duchess will face many such situations at the palace.

Burrell predicted that Meghan would go for motherhood in the first year of her marriage. "Time is marching on and Harry does want a family. I think there's not much time left for Meghan. She's got to get on with it. Two children would be enough for Harry," he added.

Last week, there were reports that Meghan is unhappy with some of the royal protocols (there are quite a number of weird ones) and often questions Harry on why it has to be done in a certain way. Looks like the lady is truly frustrated at times with these rules.

With Burrell's words coming as a sign of warning, can Meghan really handle the pressure?