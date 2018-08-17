Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had been undergoing treatment at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the past nine weeks, passed away on August 16.
He had been admitted to the hospital on June 11. The BJP stalwart had been diagnosed with urinary tract infection and had been suffering from a few other illnesses.
Born in 1924, the veteran BJP leader remained bed-ridden for close to nine years after he suffered a stroke in 2009. He was also diagnosed with various other ailments like lower respiratory tract infection, kidney-related issues, and diabetes. The 93-year-old politico's cognitive abilities had also deteriorated because of the stroke which could have led to memory loss.
Here Are A Few Facts About Vajpayee
- Atal Bihar Vajpayee was born to Krishna Devi and Krishna Bihari Vajpayee on 25 December 1924 in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.
- He was a freedom fighter and participated in the Quit India Movement. Vajpayee was one of the core members who formed the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980 along with his long-term friends LK Advani and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.
- The 10-time-Lok Sabha member and two-time Rajya Sabha member, Vajpayee was the 10th Prime Minister of India. He held office for 13 days during his first term, and again for 6 years between 1998 and 2004.
- Under the leadership of Vajpayee, India successfully established itself as a legitimate nuclear power in 1998 at the Pokhran range in Rajasthan.
- Vajpayee's pet projects like National Highways Development Project and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana were deemed successful during his tenure.
- The former PM maintained peaceful bilateral ties with several countries and was an active member of the UN General Assembly for several years.
- He won Padma Vibhushan award in 1992 and the Lokmanya Tilak Award, Outstanding Parliamentarian Award, Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Vallabh Pant Award in 1994.
- Vajpayee used to suffer from several health ailments like knee problems even during his active days as a politician. He underwent a major knee surgery in October 2000 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.
- The BJP stalwart retired from politics in December 2005, at the age of 81.
- On March 27, 2015, the former prime minister was honoured with the with Bharat Ratna, which is the country's highest civilian award.