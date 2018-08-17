Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had been undergoing treatment at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the past nine weeks, passed away on August 16.

He had been admitted to the hospital on June 11. The BJP stalwart had been diagnosed with urinary tract infection and had been suffering from a few other illnesses.

Born in 1924, the veteran BJP leader remained bed-ridden for close to nine years after he suffered a stroke in 2009. He was also diagnosed with various other ailments like lower respiratory tract infection, kidney-related issues, and diabetes. The 93-year-old politico's cognitive abilities had also deteriorated because of the stroke which could have led to memory loss.

Here Are A Few Facts About Vajpayee