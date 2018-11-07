Arsene Wenger, the legendary coach of Arsenal, is all set to get back to management. While the 69-year-old French international has been linked with the vacant seat at Real Madrid in the last week, emerging reports indicate he will moving to Italy to take charge of AC Milan.

In an interview with Sky Sports, ArseneWenger has expressed his desire to return to coaching. He has been without a job since the departure from the Gunners last May. "I'll be somewhere early next year but I do not know where," he said.

A report by France Football claims that Wenger and AC Milan management has been negotiating for a few weeks and the developments are in advanced stage. Arsene Wenger is expected to replace Gennaro Gattuso (40) at San Siro.

Gattuso, who was the former captain of the Rossoneri, guided the club to fourth in the ongoing Serie A with 6 wins and 2 defeats. However, the club is 10 points down to the leader Juventus are slightly adrift in the title race.

The mediocre performance is despite spending more than 100 million euros in the transfer season last summer. AC Milan is yet to reclaim the lost mojo and that could be the reason for the talks on replacing Gattuso started.

It also needs to be noted that, the name of Wenger came to limelight after the arrival of Ivan Gazidis, who recently joined AC Milan as the club's new chief executive. Gazidis worked with Wenger for almost a decade at Arsenal and the smooth relation is expected to aide AC Milan back to the track.

In addition, Paul and Gordon Singer, the duo who run the American investment fund Elliott Management Corporation (owners of AC Milan) are fans of Arsenal and that could be another factor in favour for Wenger's AC Milan job.

Prior to AC Milan and Real Madrid link ups, Wenger was rumoured to take up the job at Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce and even at the head of the Chinese team that Marcello Lippi will leave early next year. He has also been linked to the PSG in the role of general manager.