Paul Hellyer, a former Canadian Minister of National Defence has sensationally claimed that aliens have been visiting earth for thousands of years. The former minister also added that the US Air Force has been using advanced and sophisticated technologies from aliens since 1960.

The existence of alien life and secret government

By making these revelations, Paul Hellyer has become the first minister in Cabinet rank to admit the existence of extra-terrestrial life. Paull Hellyer also shared his grief on not utilizing technologies to combat rising problems of global warming and climate changes. As per Hellyer, governments are more concentrated on waging war and the shadowy secret government is always focussing on profits.

The former Canadian cabinet minister also alleged that the US military had once taken over an alleged UFO crash site in Manitoba province, Canada. As per the minister, the US military has intervened in this issue to cover up the existence of alien life forms.

"I learned way back that the US in cooperation with visitors from other planets had developed an exotic form of energy that would allow us to make the change from fossil fuels to exotic, clean energy within the 10-year deadline that I think we actually have. But nothing is being done about it," said Hellyer in a recent podcast, Daily Star reports.

As per Hellyer, the government is hiding this technology under the wraps to cash trillions in the oil industry.

Aliens consider us as primitive life forms

During the podcast talk, Hellyer also revealed that aliens are far more advanced than us in agriculture and medicine, and these visitors consider humans as a primitive life form. Hellyer made it clear that these aliens will lend their helping hands to us in times of need.

"Certainly they are more advanced in agriculture and medicine and many other areas and if that's true why aren't we cooperating with them to build a better world," concluded Hellyer.