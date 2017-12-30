Roberto Carlos, the Brazilian football star who played for La Liga club Real Madrid also has claimed Vinicius Junior, the rising footballer from his country will become an idol to many with the Spanish giants.

The 17-year-old Vinicius has already signed a deal to play with Real Madrid. However, he will only be eligible to play for the side after his 18th birthday.

"I was with his family before El Clasico and they're all very humble," the former left-back was quoted saying by Marca on Friday.

"He knows that playing at Real Madrid is not going to be easy because the (Santiago) Bernabeu is very big and the fans demand a lot.

"Being a Real player must be a source of great pride for him, but now he has a greater responsibility to improve day by day.

"I wish him luck and I'm sure he will be an idol at the club soon enough," Carlos added.

The 44-year-old Carlos who made 370 appearances for Real Madrid also said Vinicius is too young at the moment to play for the European Champions but he will surely grow with them.

"I won't say that he's ready yet because he's still very young," the former Brazilian international said.

"But what Real Madrid did in thinking about the future of the club... I think it was a perfect move.

"They will accelerate Vinicius' process of growth both as a player and as a human being," Carlos concluded.