Axe throwing is quickly becoming a popular sport at bars across North America as the sport is fast emerging as a macho power show among the youngsters.

A league started recently by some enthusiasts has already attracted thousands of members, and the organisers are hoping that it would one day enter even the Olympic games.

Kick Axe Throwing, the first bar to open in New York City, has become the role model for a nationwide trend of axe throwing, which is catching up with the young the way bowling did in the 20th century.

Alexander Stine, who grew up in Colorado honing his skills throwing knives at carnivals has now donned the new role as "axepert" and is busy training newcomers at Kick Axe on the technique of throwing an axe right into the bull's-eye.

"After you have a couple drinks you start to actually throw a little bit better," said Alexander Stine told Associated Press. "It's about believing in your ability to do something you didn't think you could do before."

Similar to darts, axe throwing employs similar scoring and players have to aim at a wooden board painted with a bull's-eye and rings, each of them corresponding to different point values.

Owing to its origin at Canadian logging competition, the sport venues offer a decor reminiscent of a ski lodge, with flannel chairs and calfskin carpeting. The perimeter sports a line up of cages for throwing. Slightly away, a bar serving wine and beer greets guests but hard liquor is strictly a no here.

Scoring is based on ten axes, thrown per match, with the highest points of the total contributing to win the match. In case of a tie, a "Sudden Death" throw is given until one thrower scores higher than the other. The target shows the red bullseye ring, followed by four empty rings, and then a blue ring. The scoring is calculated at 6, 4, 3, 2, and 1 point respectively. The blue dots in the 1 point ring, called "Kill-shot," are used for the final throw in the match for 10 points. Points are won only when the axe touches and sticks.

Visitors who want to play board games like "Candy Land" at tables are provided them in a corner but both men and women who frequent the Kick Axe Throwing prefer to spend in the center of the room either watching others throwing or doing it themselves repeatedly.

Chicago's Bad Axe Throwing, a Canada-based chain of 18 venues, boasts of 2,500 members worldwide in just one year. Its CEO Mario Zelaya says, "It's bowling 2.0. What bowling used to be in the 80′s and 90′s and this is what ax throwing is right now. It's fun. It's new. It's addictive."

In December, the World Axe Throwing League held its first world championship tournament and the games were broadcast on Facebook Live, with the winner taking home a $3,500 prize. Zelaya vows to make it an Olympic sport. The World Axe Throwing League has 39 member organizations in seven countries.