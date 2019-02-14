Ford Motor Company has issued three recalls affecting a total of 1.5 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles sold in the United States and Canada on account of various safety issues affecting their performance.

The safety recalls include the 2011-13 Ford F-150 vehicles with 6-speed automatic transmission shift issues; select 2017-19 Lincoln Continental vehicles for door latches that might not engage; and for select 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles for blank instrument panel cluster assemblies. Some 1.3 million of the recalled vehicles are in the United States.

2011-13 Ford F-150 vehicles with 6-speed automatic transmission shift issues

Select 2011-13 Ford F-150 vehicles with 6-speed automatic transmission may experience an intermittent loss of the transmission output speed sensor signal to the powertrain control module. This problem might result in a temporary, unintended downshift into first gear. Depending on vehicle speed, a downshift to first gear without warning could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford is aware of five reports of accidents, including one report of whiplash potentially related to this condition.

This recall affects some 1.48 million vehicles in North America, including 1.26 million in the U.S. and federalized territories and 221,000 in Canada.

Dealers will update the powertrain control module software in the affected vehicles. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S07.

Select 2017-19 Lincoln Continental vehicles for door latches that may not engage

Certain vehicles may have an intermittently functioning door latch motor due to the buildup of silicon contamination. Because of this defect, the door latch might not fully engage. This condition could increase the potential for the door to open while driving, increasing the risk of injury.

Ford said it isn't aware of any reports of accidents or injuries resulting from this condition. This recall affects some 27,000 vehicles in the U.S. and federalized territories and 1,200 in Canada.

Ford said its dealers will remove and replace the door latch assemblies in all four doors of the affected vehicles. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S03.

afety compliance recall on select 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles for blank instrument panel cluster assemblies

This recall is for select 2019 Ford Mustang, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Navigator vehicles for instrument panel cluster assemblies that may be blank upon vehicle startup.

This action affects 4,200 vehicles in the United States and federalized territories and 150 in Canada.

Affected vehicles include:

* 2019 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Nov. 5, 2018 to Jan. 15, 2019

* 2019 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles built at Oakville Assembly Plant, Nov. 6, 2018 to Dec. 21, 2018

* 2019 Lincoln Navigator vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, Nov. 4, 2018 to Dec. 15, 2018

Ford dealers will update the instrument panel cluster software. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19C03.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.