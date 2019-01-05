Samsung kicked off the bendable phone race with a concept model at Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2018 in San Francisco in November and thereafter several companies including Huawei, confirmed to bring similar modern phones, but Xiaomi never made any claim of working on a project like that. Now, Twitter spy Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared a video revealing a fully functional super flexible screen of Xiaomi phone.

Though Blass cautions about the authenticity of the video, it looks so much better than Samsung's concept hybrid foldable phone with 'Infinity Flex Display'. When unfurled, it can turn into a fully functional 7.3-inch tablet. But, it was a tad clunky with thick bezels on the top and the base. Having said, it's definitely a good start. After years of showing concept models, Samsung has finally accomplished it, which seemed impossible for decades. The company has promised that the final commercial model will be more visually appealing and we have to wait a few months for it to break covers.

On the other hand, Xiaomi phone in the leaked video looks gorgeous. Even though the clip is taken in the dark, we can clearly see the curvaceous bright screen and how seamlessly the three-panel screen bends to the sides is a delightful treat to the eyes.

Also, the software interface is well optimised for the transition from a large rectangular tablet form to the vertical solid brick-like block and this is simply amazing.

The intriguing thing is that Xiaomi, unlike others, has not publicly proclaimed on developing a foldable phone. Going by the video, it looks the device is a fully developed model, but maybe needs a little more testing before getting the nod for mass production.

Hopefully, we will be hearing soon from Xiaomi about the path-breaking foldable phone.