A group of construction workers, who were working in Cape Coral, Florida has apparently found the fossils of a prehistoric mammoth. The construction crew made this astonishing discovery while working on a utility expansion project in the city.

The Fort Myers News-Press reported that this newly found fossil could be 2.6 million years old. After initial analysis, experts suggested that the fossil could belong to either a mammoth or a mastodon. As per these experts, the newly discovered fossil could be the part of the animal's humerus bone. Palaeontologists believe that the area has more undiscovered fossils and they are planning to excavate more in and around Cape Coral.

"It's a fairly large bone fragment and is unlikely to be the only bone in the area," said Ryan Franklin, assistant director of the Archeological and Historical Conservancy Inc.

Cape Coral Daily Breeze reported that the field assessment, which was conducted by the Archeological and Historical Conservancy Inc., stated the bone has likely come from a horizon of gray clayey sand below several more superficial horizons of fine poorly drained sands and clays.

"According to the Archaeological and Historical Conservancy Inc., this bone fragment predates human occupation in Florida," said John Szerlag, the city manager.

The prehistoric bone is approximately 10 inches wide and one foot in length. It has been learned that the fossil will be donated to the Cape Coral Historical Museum for public exhibition.

