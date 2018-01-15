Nearly a dozen people were seen running from the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta on Monday after the collapse of the second floor of the building, multiple media reports said.

Markets were on a midday break when the incident occurred. Injured were ferried to the hospital after the collapse of the second floor.

Quoting an exchange employee, Reuters reported that the injured, almost a dozen people were carried on stretches from the building and treated outside the Indonesian Stock Exchange building.

Images circulated on social media showed a mangled metal structure that had collapsed around a Starbucks cafe near the entrance to the multi-story building, NBC news reported.

Also Read: Gear up for higher fares as ComfortDelGro set to launch surge pricing for its cabs