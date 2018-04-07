In an interesting survey, it has been revealed that one-third of the millennials in the United States are not sure whether the earth is round.

YouGov, a British market research firm that conducted the survey found that the US citizens, aged between 18-24, are not ready to believe facts put forward by science about the shape of the planet in which we live.

During the survey, the British market research firm polled 8,215 adults in the United States to find out whether they believe in flat earth theory which has gained popularity in the recent years. Interestingly, only 66 percent of the people who took part in the survey answered that they always believe the earth is spherical.

Surprisingly, 16 percent of the Millennials revealed that they were not sure about the shape of the earth. Nine percent of the young adults said that they always believed the earth is flat as they have learned in science textbooks, but are not sure whether what they learned is correct. But two percent adamantly consider that the earth is flat without any doubt.

The survey also revealed that it was Millennials who mostly refuse to accept the spherical earth theory while 76 percent of the adults aged between 25-34 strongly believe that the earth is round.

According to the survey, people tend to believe the earth is round as they get aged. About 82 percent of people aged between 35-44 strongly believe the earth is round, compared to 85 percent of ages 45-54, and 94 percent of adults 55 and over.

It has been also indicated that people who earn well are more likely to believe in scientific facts. About 92 percent of adults who earn more than $80,000 a year believed the earth is round, while 79 percent of the participants who earned less than $40,000 accepted the shape of our planet proposed by modern science.

As the flat earth theory is gaining popularity, proponents and supporters of the theory are gearing up for an International conference in Canada this summer.