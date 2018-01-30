Flash floods have been reported at Seletar North Link after a span of heavy rainfall in Singapore on Tuesday afternoon. According to Channel NewsAsia report, a tree has fallen down on Tampines Expressway (TPE) due to the impact of the rain.

On Twitter, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) posted at 5.10 pm that the Yio Chu Kang Road exit on the TPE was closed due to an "obstacle", which is believed to be the fallen tree.

At about 5.30 pm, PUB tweeted that both lanes of the Seletar Road were closed. The motorists were urged to avoid the area. However, 15 minutes later, the authorities tweeted again saying that the traffic was able to pass as the flood had subsided.

Several photos that have been circulated on social media showed fallen trees and branches in Ang Mo Kio and Yishun. One of those images also showed a fallen tree on a railing outside Yishun Secondary School.

On Jan 24, flash floods were reported in the Western and Central parts of Singapore after heavy rain. PUB had said that flash floods had occurred in two locations, including Jalan Boon Lay/International Road and Craig Road.

In a recent weather forecast, the National Environment Agency (NEA) had said that Singapore will witness overcast and windy conditions with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall in coming weeks. The daily temperature is expected to range between 22º Centigrade and 28º C.

**This story is developing**