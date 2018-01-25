IU alias Lee Ji Eun was the most popular star of 2017 and there is no doubt about it. The singer-actor won almost all the prestigious accolades of the year along with topping the charts. IU began the year with her fourth studio album, "Palette." It debuted at number one on Billboard World Albums chart and topped local charts in both album sales and downloads. It was also named as the "Album of the Year" award at the Melon Music Awards and IU walked away with the "Best Female Artist" at the Mnet Asian Music Awards. It was also ranked as the best K-pop album of 2017 on the year-end Billboard listing.

During the second half of the year, IU released her second cover album, "A Flower Bookmark 2" featuring a slew of tracks from the 60s to 2000s. She was also declared as the most popular K-pop artist and idol of 2017 by Gallup Korea. And the icing on the cake, she grabbed the prestigious "Song of the Year" award at the 32nd Golden Disc Awards for her hit song "Through the Night." Apart from all these accolades and accomplishments, here are five more reasons that proves why IU is the 'Queen of Kpop.'

Her soulful singing: IU's style of singing has swept the hearts of many not just in Korea but also fans across the globe. He youthfully sweet and emotional voice stands out and on top of it watching her powerful notes is a pure bliss. Her soulful voice has earned her the title of a style icon in the world of K-pop.

Her never-ending charm: IU's fans fondly call her a fool—that is due to her charming personality. Stories like "IU gladly welcoming fans for interaction at restaurants and coffee shops" have become a regular news on the K-pop column.

Her energy on live stage: A big reason for IU's massive fan following is her power to attract people during her live performance. The petite star turns ferociously energetic during her concerts and of course, powerful notes are a cakewalk.

Her love and care for fellow artists: Remember how IU delivered an emotional speech at the Golden Disc Awards in remembrance of late SHINee member Jonghyun. Her love and care for the fellow artist as well as fans have truly craved a special place in the hearts of her fans.

Her innocence and beauty: She is often adored for her natural looks. It is a rare scenario to see the idol in intense makeup. She prefers to keep it simple which creates a sense of connection between her fans. In addition, her innocence and modesty have never failed to grab the headlines.

Tell your favourite IU song of all time?