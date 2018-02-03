If you are someone who enjoys traditional foods for festivals, this Chinese New Year (CNY) might leave you unhappy. Yes, due to bad weather CNY traditional food like abalone, scallops and fish are expected to become expensive and burn a hole in your pocket.

According to media reports, while a Song Fish dealer said that fishermen are not being able to go fishing as it is raining a lot, director of Hai Sia Seafood said the high demand shot up the price.

For instance, Chinese pomfret, a delicacy during this season, will be retailing at $60 per kg, double the previous cost at $30 to $40 per kg. Consumers will also witness skyrocketing price for the red garoupa, which will be 30 to 50 percent higher than the original price.

Other delicacies like Abalone and scallops are expected to retail at a 20 percent and 30 percent hike from last year respectively.

According to fishermen, this is mainly because of the frequent typhoons that hit the Japan coast last year.

However, chairman of Victoria Wholesale Centre Mario Chua said that price at the centre will not rise further even if demand increases more in the festive season.

Customers can resort to frozen fish and other dried seafood as their prices are expected to be more stable. Dried fish maw, sea cucumbers and mushrooms prices will be more affordable compared to next year, according to reports.

However, if you don't mind spending few extra bucks on your favourite fish, go for it as CNY comes only once a year and there should not be any holding back.