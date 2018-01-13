The video of a mysterious object spotted in the skies of Mexico is now the hottest point of debate among alien buffs and UFO enthusiasts. The video which was shot from the Mexican state of Baja, California is widely considered to be the first alien UFO sighting post new year, and the clip has already gone viral on social media platforms.

A weird shape which we have not seen before

Most of the UFO sightings which we have seen in the past feature objects which are disc-shaped. In some cases, alien buffs have captured videos of cigar-shaped UFOs too. But in this case, things are different, and for the first time ever, a humanoid shaped UFO has been spotted in the skies. Due to this weird shape, many people believe that it is an authentic alien visit to the Earth.

As the clip went viral, many conspiracy theorists have come forward explaining the weird sighting. Pedro Ramirez, a UFO expert said that this is the first UFO sighting in 2018.

Ramirez told Daily Mail that the last two months of 2017 have witnessed an increased spike in UFO activities, and this will increase in the coming days, as NASA and Space X are busy gearing up with new launches.

Ramirez believes that aliens living in deep space are continuously monitoring our activities. The UFO expert added that some of the missions conducted by space agencies have suspicious objectives, and aliens are well aware of it.

"Aliens are aware that we have made a number of space launches recently and have identified that we have been sending up war material. Concerned by our activity, they have been increasingly monitoring our planet. This year will be very important for those of us who follow this phenomenon closely," said Ramirez, reports CEN News Agency.

Even though the video has convinced UFO believers, some people claim that its a fake one.