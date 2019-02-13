The recent launch of the first international upscale hotel in New Taipei City marks the return of the iconic Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand to Taiwan. Combined with new openings including Hilton Goa Resort, Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort in The Philippines and Hilton Dili Palm Springs in East Timor, the launches reinforce the brand's focus on ambitious growth in key destinations in the Asia Pacific region.

Up to Q4 2018, Hilton Hotels & Resorts operates 106 properties across 29 countries in the Asia Pacific, with 90 hotels in the pipeline. Currently, nearly half of all Hilton Hotels & Resorts' global openings are in the Asia Pacific. Hilton Hotels & Resorts' ambitious new openings in the Asia Pacific include the launches of Hilton Da Nang, Hilton Manila, and Hilton Guangzhou Science City. Elsewhere across the region, Hilton Hotels & Resorts continues to explore untapped and emerging destinations in Japan and Australia, shaping cityscapes and offering more choices to guests.

Marking the return of the Hilton brand to Taiwan after more than 15 years, the opening of Hilton

Taipei Sinban is set to satisfy diverse guests, from long-haul international business travellers to

leisure visitors from all over the world, reflecting the property's versatility, diversity of attractions

and a vibrant mix of facilities. The opening of Hilton Taipei Sinban allows Hilton Hotels and Resorts to bring its industry-leading innovation, service standards and distinctive experience to meet the city's burgeoning need for accommodation from its growing leisure and business traveller market.

Hilton Taipei Sinban: Open for Business, Invigorating the Hospitality Industry

Ideally located in central Banqiao District, New Taipei City, it sits just 37 minutes from Taoyuan

International Airport and 17 from Tongshan airport. Local government, shopping, entertainment and

computer, communication and consumer electronics business zones are on the doorstep. What's more, world-famous destinations including Taipei 101, The National Palace Museum and Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall are all easily accessible.

The hotel offers 398 stylish rooms boasting dynamic city or verdant mountain views with 38 deluxe

and 14 premium suites. The spacious accommodation also features a 50-inch HDTV, an in-suite BOSE audio system, high-speed WiFi and in-room espresso machines as standard.

On the dining front, guests can enjoy global flavours and dishes across the hotel's three outlets,

namely QING YA that specializes in Taiwanese and Cantonese delicacies, Market Flavour with an

the abundance of all-day dining international flavours and the lobby lounge SociAbility that serves deli snacks, treats and beverages in the day and transforms into a bar with select wines, beers, rare malts and handcrafted cocktails at night.

Hilton Taipei Sinban also represents the perfect venue for weddings, business meetings and social

gatherings thanks to more than 3000 square meters of function space, extensive meeting facilities

and convenient transport connections. At more than 1000 square meters, the hotel's stunning

Wishful Ballroom can accommodate 75 tables for grand galas or up to 900 guests for cocktail

receptions. Nine multifunctional meeting rooms boast state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment

and personalized services for diverse event requirements.

Taken together, the compelling suite of amenities, facilities, location and function space make the

first international upscale hotel in New Taipei City a perfect base for the domestic and international

leisure or business traveller.