The long-awaited football festival has started with a bang, as the host country defeated the Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the first match of 2018 FIFA World Cup. But the grand sports gala started with musical performances by Robbie Williams and Aida Garifullina. Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldo was also a part of the opening ceremony.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin and the FIFA president Gianni Infantino both gave a speech prior to the kickoff. Even though the VIP room of the Luzhniki Stadium was full with guests from all over the world, the presence of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the stadium and the exchanged greeting with Putin was one of those memorable moments from the opening ceremony.

Here IBTimes Singapore complies some pictures from the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.